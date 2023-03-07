BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur's flak

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a fresh attack on the BJP, has said that the ruling party follows “an ideology of hatred and violence”, and at the heart of their ideology is “cowardice.”

Gandhi made the remarks during his interaction with the Indian diaspora organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter on Sunday while referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks on China during an interview.

Referring to the BJP, the 52-year-old former Congress president said they have “an ideology of hatred and violence, a disrespectful ideology that attacks people because of their ideas. And you must have noticed one thing this is in the nature of BJP and the RSS.”

BJP senior leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said, “Gandhi is betraying India”, alleged. Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking intervention from the US and European nations over the “disappearing” democracy in India.

Speaking to the reporters here on Monday, the minister said, “Rahul Gandhi never misses a chance to malign and betray India whenever he goes on a foreign tour. His objections to India’s foreign policy are clear evidence of his lack of understanding and scant regard for the issue. No one will believe his lies against India from foreign soil”, Thakur remarked.

“This kind of remark by Rahul Gandhi is not a new one. His party had done it earlier when it took local issues to the United Nations, and now to ask other countries to intervene in India. They have not yet come out of the thought of slavery,” Thakur alleged.

Lambasting at Gandhi, the minister further alleged that Gandhi has always been resorting to “maligning India” from foreign soil as part of a conspiracy to hide his failures.

Describing Gandhi as a storm of controversies, Thakur said, “Be it foreign agencies, foreign channels or be it foreign soil. He does not lose a single opportunity to malign India”.

The minister said that when Indian soldiers were martyred, Gandhi had termed it as ‘killing by a car bomb’.

