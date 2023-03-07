India bound by 1994 Parliament resolution to reclaim PoK: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With Pakistan facing the worst economic and political crisis, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said PoK was an integral part of India and with the blessings of Vaishno Devi and Amarnath, the 1994 parliament resolution on reclaiming PoK from Pakistan would be fulfilled soon.

“The whole country knows that India is determined and bound by the 1994 parliament resolution on reclaiming of PoK (from Pakistan)” Lt Governor Sinha said after inaugurating LG’s Special Governance Camp for Displaced Persons of PoK in Jammu today.

Indirectly asking people to have faith in the government on the issue, he said, “Nobody had thought about what had happened on August 5, 2019 (scrapping of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of J&K state into two UTs).”

“I think with the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi and Amarath you would soon see that the commitments made in parliament regarding reclaiming PoK from Pakistan will be fulfilled. I think you can see that day in your life with the vision you have come here,” he said.

Asserting that PoK is an integral part of India, Sinha said, “I want to reiterate that PoK is an integral part of India and it will always remain so. No power on earth can separate it from us. I have no doubt that one day the dream of Akhand Bharat will be definitely realised”.

He said development of new J&K is incomplete without complete integration of PoK Displaced Persons in the mainstream development. “We are committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all so they can realize their true potential & contribute in nation building.”

The Lt Governor announced that steps would be taken to regularize the colonies of displaced families.

About 33,600 families of PoK and Chamb, he said, were provided one-time central assistance of over Rs 1,552 crores announced in November 2015.

“The government will also construct Smriti Bhawan in memory of slain PoK men. Every effort will be made to preserve and promote the culture & traditions of displaced families,” he said, adding that all pending issues of POK’s displaced families will be resolved.

The Lt Governor Sinha said that the government will also construct Smriti Bhawan in memory of slain PoK men. Every effort will be made to preserve and promote the culture & traditions of displaced families," he said, adding that all pending issues of POK's displaced families will be resolved.

