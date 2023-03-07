Lalu to be quizzed on Tuesday after CBI grills Rabri Devi in land for job scam case

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi at her Patna residence for nearly four hours and issued notice to her husband RJD supremo and former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case.

The CBI has already filed its charge sheet in the case. The special court in Delhi has summoned the accused, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others on March 15. The agency will question Lalu Prasad on Tuesday at the premises of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, officials said.

An official told The New Indian Express that the agency had summoned Rabri Devi for questing a few days ago and she herself had fixed Monday as the date for her questioning at her residence. The visit was only to collect information from her and it was not a search or raid, the official clarified.

ALSO READ | BJP wants to suppress Opposition voice: Congress on CBI team at Rabri Devi's residence

A CBI team comprising 12 members reached Rabri Devi’s residence around 10 am in four cars and stayed there till 2 pm. Her son Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was not at the residence when the sleuths reached there. However, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who is a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, was present along with Rabri Devi.

Rabri Devi’s questioning happened a day after Tejashwi Yadav, along with eight other Opposition leaders, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the purported misuse of central agencies.

ALSO READ | CBI at Rabri Devi's home because of family's strong opposition to BJP: Tejashwi Yadav

According to sources, the CBI sleuths questioned Rabri Devi about appointments in the railway ministry when Lalu Prasad was the Union railway minister from 2004 to 2009. It is alleged that several persons got group D jobs in the railways after gifting or selling their land plots to the Lalu family.

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi at her Patna residence for nearly four hours and issued notice to her husband RJD supremo and former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case. The CBI has already filed its charge sheet in the case. The special court in Delhi has summoned the accused, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others on March 15. The agency will question Lalu Prasad on Tuesday at the premises of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, officials said. An official told The New Indian Express that the agency had summoned Rabri Devi for questing a few days ago and she herself had fixed Monday as the date for her questioning at her residence. The visit was only to collect information from her and it was not a search or raid, the official clarified.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | BJP wants to suppress Opposition voice: Congress on CBI team at Rabri Devi's residence A CBI team comprising 12 members reached Rabri Devi’s residence around 10 am in four cars and stayed there till 2 pm. Her son Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was not at the residence when the sleuths reached there. However, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who is a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, was present along with Rabri Devi. Rabri Devi’s questioning happened a day after Tejashwi Yadav, along with eight other Opposition leaders, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the purported misuse of central agencies. ALSO READ | CBI at Rabri Devi's home because of family's strong opposition to BJP: Tejashwi Yadav According to sources, the CBI sleuths questioned Rabri Devi about appointments in the railway ministry when Lalu Prasad was the Union railway minister from 2004 to 2009. It is alleged that several persons got group D jobs in the railways after gifting or selling their land plots to the Lalu family.