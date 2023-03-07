Leopard on hunt for dog leaves it alive in Uttarakhand's Tehri district

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A leopard captured with its prey in a room leaves it alive in Tehri district. It ran after a dog in search of its food and the dog entered the bathroom of a house to save its life. When the leopard also entered the bathroom to catch him, the landlord closed the bathroom door from outside and latched it.

The leopard and the dog were confined to the bathroom for nine hours in the incident that took place on Saturday night at Thapla village in Bhilangana block of Tehri, but surprisingly, the leopard did not touch its “favourite food”.

Forest Range Officer Harshram Uniyal told this daily, “The male leopard captured in the cage is around 8-9 years old. The leopard was sent to Haridwar Chidiyapur Rescue Home after its health examination at the veterinary hospital.” Expert say the primary source of leopard hunting is dogs. But they also rely on wild animals like pigs and deer for their food.

