Patna Diary: CBI says Rabri fixed her own questioning date

CBI says Rabri fixed her own questioning date

CBI, which was under attack from RJD leaders and workers for questioning former chief minister Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-job scam, after finishing its task disclosed Rabri herself had fixed the date for questioning. The CBI officials statement came as a surprise, particularly for those RJD leaders crying foul over the questioning. Although there were reports that Rabri was co-operating with CBI officials, the officials’ revelation may help bring down the curtain on the entire episode. Her son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, however, jibed the CBI frequent vists to their residence.

RJD minister attacks Centre on Agniveer

Bihar cooperative department minister and senior RJD minister Surendra Yadav started a controversy by calling Agniveers ‘Hijro Ki Fauz’ recently. The minister was, in fact, not targeting the job seekers but the Central government which decided to make appointment of soldiers for a limited period in Army. Yadav said that the country will have an Amry of eunuchs after eight and half years. Taking a shot at minister’s remark, BJP said that it only demonstrated the minister’s mental instablity. “Even people from Nepal joined our Army and formed Gurkha units,” they said.

Need panel for alliance coordination: CPI-ML

The demand for setting up coordination committee of grand alliance in Bihar is growing over the time. Close on the heels of Congress’ demand for setting up coordination committee, CPI-ML raised the issue at its meeting held in the state capital recently. The Left party stressed the need of coordination committee to discuss certain issues related to grand alliance, which consisted of seven parties. The same demand was earlier made by HAM chief and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, however, have maintained silence.

