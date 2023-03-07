Home Nation

Senior sports journalist S Dinakar staying at Indore hotel dies

A colleague said that Dinakar had covered the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore as and was scheduled to leave for Ahmedabad.

Published: 07th March 2023 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By PTI

INDORE: A senior sports journalist of an English daily died here possibly due to a heart attack, an official of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said on Tuesday.

S Dinakar, 57, senior deputy editor (sports) of The Hindu, was found unconscious in a hotel room in Vijay Nagar area on Monday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, an MPCA official said.

According to doctors, a heart attack is the prima facie cause of the journalist's death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sampat Upadhyay said he would comment on the matter after getting full details.

A colleague said that Dinakar had covered the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy event, and was scheduled to leave for Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning for the fourth and final Test starting March 9.

Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale told PTI, "Dinakar spoke to me on Monday about the aggressive playing style of the cricket team of Holkars, the erstwhile rulers of Indore".

He said Dinakar was supposed to visit him for an interview but later decided to speak over the phone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Dinakar sports journalist
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp