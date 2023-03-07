Home Nation

Swiggy takes down 'egg ad' billboard for Holi after backlash: Sources

Soon after the ad was put up, several people tweeted with the hashtag "HinduphobicSwiggy", urging people to boycott the food and grocery delivery service provider.

Swiggy's egg ad billboard for Holi

Swiggy's egg ad billboard for Holi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Swiggy's egg ad billboard for Holi has been taken down after a section of people expressed "outrage" on social media. The advertisement said, "Omelette - Sunny side-up - Kisi ke sarr par.#BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart."

Though there is no official statement from Swiggy on the matter, a source told PTI, "The billboard ads were only in Delhi-NCR and have been taken down now."

Soon after the ad was put up, several people tweeted with the hashtag "HinduphobicSwiggy", urging people to boycott the food and grocery delivery service provider.

All India Sadhu Samaj member and former president of the Kutch Sant Samaj wrote, "Hey @swiggy, it's not okay to give selective gyan on Hindu festivals. Your Holi reel and Billboard is creating a wrong perception about Holi. You must apologize and take steps to promote cultural inclusivity."

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi also objected as she wrote, "Hey Swiggy, why don't you give similar gyan on Eid/Christmas? Afraid of Sar Tan Se Juda gang? Since you serve diverse communities, it's important for you to learn to respect all religions. Remove your Holi ads."

While former president of Gujarat's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Hardik Bhavsar said, "Immediately Uninstalled", former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Arun Kumar Yadav wrote, "By promoting controversial billboards and posting reel, #HinduPhobicSwiggy has hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Swiggy must apologize to the Hindu community and remove them immediately, or face consequences. Why is their lack of similar Ads during non-Hindu festivals?"

