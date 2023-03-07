UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches out to students, gives laptops to meritorious school girls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While distributing laptops to 82 beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, presenting prize money to meritorious girl students and sports kits to 20 Mahila Mangal Dals under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, claimed that sensitive approach of governance was strengthening the social dynamics in Uttar Pradesh.

He attributed the change to initiatives like Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Scheme. Embarking upon a four-day visit to his constituency Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said that the state government commenced the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana for all those children who had lost either or both of their parents during the pandemic.

Under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Rs 4,000 per month is given as scholarship to those children whose parents, either one or both, died due to the pandemic while Rs 2,500 per month is given to those children of general category who lost their parents due to other reasons during the pandemic. Under this scheme, the state government has added a new feature under which laptops are given to the students studying in class 9th or above.

Encouraging the children to forget those trying times and move forward for starting the life afresh, CM Yogi said it was imperative to move forward. “Though no one can ever fill the void created by the loss of parents but life is all about moving ahead. Make the help being extended by the government a tool to gather your life and move ahead with courage,” said the CM. The CM said that ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ scheme was helpful in making the daughters strong.

LUCKNOW: While distributing laptops to 82 beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, presenting prize money to meritorious girl students and sports kits to 20 Mahila Mangal Dals under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, claimed that sensitive approach of governance was strengthening the social dynamics in Uttar Pradesh. He attributed the change to initiatives like Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Scheme. Embarking upon a four-day visit to his constituency Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said that the state government commenced the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana for all those children who had lost either or both of their parents during the pandemic. Under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Rs 4,000 per month is given as scholarship to those children whose parents, either one or both, died due to the pandemic while Rs 2,500 per month is given to those children of general category who lost their parents due to other reasons during the pandemic. Under this scheme, the state government has added a new feature under which laptops are given to the students studying in class 9th or above.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Encouraging the children to forget those trying times and move forward for starting the life afresh, CM Yogi said it was imperative to move forward. “Though no one can ever fill the void created by the loss of parents but life is all about moving ahead. Make the help being extended by the government a tool to gather your life and move ahead with courage,” said the CM. The CM said that ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ scheme was helpful in making the daughters strong.