CBI questions Lalu for 6 hours in rail job scam

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned RJD chief and former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad for nearly six hours in connection with the land-for- jobs scam case. The CBI interrogated Lalu at the New Delhi residence of his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti.

According to the prosecution, those seeking railway jobs either gifted or sold land plots to the Lalu family when the RJD chief was the railway minister from 2004 to 2009. Sources said Lalu replied only to a few questions and skipped many others. Misa Bharti was also present during her father’s questioning, which was videographed.

On Monday, the CBI had interrogated Lalu’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi in the same case in which Misa Bharti is also an accused.Lalu had returned to India on February 11 after his kidney transplant in Singapore. Lalu’s second daughter Rohini Acharya, who is based in Singapore, accused the agency of ‘harassing’ her ailing father.

