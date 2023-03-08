First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army has taken another step to equip its women officers to take over the command

duties, as the first batch of women officers for the senior command course will report at the Army War College at the end of March.

Sources confirmed that the Senior Level Tactical Orientation Course equivalent to Senior Command Course will begin from March 23 at Mhow, Indore. “The course duration will be of six weeks and 97 out of 108 empanelled officers have been detailed for the course,” a source said.

Those attending the course are the ones medically cleared and it is a specially tailored course thus will be of a shortened duration. The normal Senior Command Course is of 10 weeks duration. This course is done by all officers who are likely to be promoted to the rank of Colonel for taking over responsibilities as the Commanding Officer of an army unit (battalion or regiment of his arm or service). The course prepares them for their unit command functions.

The command of a unit is an important and decisive stage of training because performance at this stage is the most important criteria for selecting officers for promotion thereafter as senior leaders of the Army. A Special Number 3 Selection Board for Women officers for promotion from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel was conducted with effect from January 9 to January 21 this year. A total of 244 Women Officers were considered by the Special Number 3 Selection Board and a total of 108 Women Officers have been empanelled.

Officers for the rank of Colonel and above are selected by a board of officers. An officer ranked as Colonel will command independent functional units of the Indian Army. Beyond this come the formations, and collections of such Units, like Brigades, Divisions and Corps commanded by the Brigadiers, Major Generals and Lieutenant Generals, respectively. The task on the ground is executed by the units. In the normal course of service selection for command is done at around 17 years of service.

