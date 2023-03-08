Home Nation

Gujarat: Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude recorded in Kutch district, no casualty

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and the occurrence of mild tremors is a regular phenomenon.

Published: 08th March 2023

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

The tremor was recorded at 3:42 am with its epicentre located at around 10 km north-northeast (NNE) from Bhachau city in the Kutch district at a depth of 24.6 km, as per the update shared by the Gandhinagar-based ISR on its website.

District authorities said no damage was caused to property or life. The Kuth region had last recorded a 3.8 magnitude tremor on February 27. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and the occurrence of mild tremors is a regular phenomenon.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state faces a high earthquake risk and has witnessed major incidents in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956, and 2001.

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, killing more than 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh others injured.

