Minor boy from Rajasthan held for issuing death threats to Sidhu Moosewala’s father

CHANDIGARH: A 14-year old boy hailing from Rajasthan has been arrested by the Punjab Police as he allegedly threatened to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh. Meanwhile, the parents of Moosewala for a brief while sat on a dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha today demanding justice in the murder of their son and a CBI inquiry into the case. Later, after assurance, they lifted their sit-in-protest.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Mansa, Nanak Singh said that the boy, who is a student of Class X, sent four e-mails in the last fifteen days February 18, 24, 26 and 27 to Balkaur Singh Sidhu father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala threatening to kill him.

“As of now in the investigations no link of the boy has been found with any gangster. But we are trying to find out why he sent the emails threatening Moosewala’s father,” Singh said. During the Dharna, Agriculture Minister assured the parents that the CM would meet them, however, Opposition pointed out that the CM did not meet them today itself.



