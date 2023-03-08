Srinagar Diary: City to get cherry theme garden

Fayaz Wani By

​Srinagar to get cherry theme garden

Srinagar, which is known for tulip farms and Mughal-era gardens, would soon have a cherry theme garden on the pattern of Japanese Sakura. The modalities in this regard are being finalised by the J&K administration with the Japanese authorities. The cherry theme garden is a Rs 10 crore project, which is an extension plan for Tulip Garden in Srinagar to make it more attractive for visitors. The project is being facilitated by the Union Ministry of External Affairs. According to officials, 2,500 cherry trees will be required for the project which will be procured in a phased manner.

Political activities to pick up in Valley

The political activities are likely to pick up in Kashmir with the improving weather conditions. Of all the political parties, BJP is the most active in the Valley. It has been holding regular party workers’ meetings in Srinagar. However, other parties including National Conference Apni Party, PDP and DPAP of Ghulam Nabi Azad are likely to increase their activities and reach out to the supporters and political workers. The Congress, which is upbeat over public participation of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in the Valley, too would be increasing its activities in Kashmir to consolidate the support base.

Valley to get unique bridge in Wayil area

The Valley’s first arch-truss-Girder bridge is coming up in Wayil area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Srinagar-Leh highway and it is nearing completion. The bridge, which was constructed using a unique combination of truss and arch bridge elements and girders, is a remarkable engineering feat. The `23.79 crores worth two-lane bridge with a span of 110 meters and a width of 10.50 meters has been funded by the World Bank. The work had started in 2020. The bridge will not only end the frequent traffic snarls but would also add to the attraction of tourists.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

