Villager killed, another hurt as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 27-year-old villager was killed and another injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, went off in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred this morning near Bhainsgaon village under the Korar police station limits, Kanker Superintendent of Police, Shalabh Sinha told PTI.

As per the preliminary information, two men accidentally came in contact with the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast that killed one of them on the spot, he said.

The deceased was identified as Biresh Mandavi while Khilesh Korram sustained minor injuries, he said.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area to trace Naxalites, he added.

