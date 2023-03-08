Home Nation

West Bengal: Child rights body at hospital as respiratory infection deaths continue 

On March 2, 'The New Indian Express' reported the death of 45 infants due to adenovirus in the last two months in the state. 

baby

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Members of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) visited a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday as child deaths due to acute respiratory infection (ARI) continued in the state, officials said.

The WBCPCR members visited the Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences and spoke to families of children who were undergoing treatment there, they said.

Several children have died in the state over the last few weeks due to ARI and adenovirus.

In the last 24 hours, two six-year-old children died at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, while another breathed last at the Dr BC Roy Hospital and Hospital, officials said.

"These three children died because of ARI. They were suffering from fever," a health official said.

