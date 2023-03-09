CBI court orders issuance of request letters to 4 countries in illegal mining scam against former Karnataka minister

By PTI

BENGALURU: A special CBI court here has ordered the issuance of letters of request to authorities in Switzerland, Singapore, Isle of Man and UAE to furnish details of mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy's money trail in connection with the multi-crore illegal mining case.

In the order passed on March 4, special judge for CBI cases Chandrakala said, “The application filed under Sec.166-A CrPC for judicial assistance to the competent authority in Switzerland is hereby allowed.

The office is directed to issue letter of request in favour of the competent authority in Switzerland. The office is directed to send the copy of the order and details of the documents to the authority.” Similar orders were issued with regard to the CBI request seeking details of GLA Trading International Pvt Ltd from authorities in UAE, Singapore and Isle of Man.

The court order comes as Reddy, founder of the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) party, is campaigning ahead of state assembly polls due by May.

The CBI had filed the applications against Gali Janardhana Reddy, G Lakshmi Aruna (since discharged in the case), IAS officer ME Shivalinga Murthy, IFS officer S Muthaiah, K Mehfuz Ali Khan, SP Raju, Mahesh A Patil, and former Ranger Forest Officer H Ramamurthy.

The central agency is seeking details of the incorporation of GLA Trading International in Switzerland, statement of account of the company in Swiss banks, details of the owners, authorized signatories, bank accounts and the link of Gali Janardhan Reddy and his family members with the company in question.

The court in its order also noted the CBI's request.

“It is to be noted that, in the charge sheet it has alleged that the accused persons were involved in illegal mining under mining lease issued in the name of Associated Mining Company. As per the information provided by the authorities, the entire money so gained through the process of illegal mining would form part of the proceeds of crime and absolutely is required to find out and initiate the legal proceedings.

Therefore, the information is required as sought for,” the court noted in its order.

The CBI in its application had stated that Reddy “had transacted Iron Ore illegally to the extent of more than 7 to 8 Million metric tonnes during 2009-10. The substantial portion of the amount was suspected to be parked by the accused one in various countries.

Therefore, the issuance of the letter of request is essential to find out the existence of the company and details of bank account in the name of GLA Trading International Private Ltd in Switzerland.

As per the information the entire money so gained through the process of illegal mining would form part of the proceeds of crime and it is necessary to find identify the money and initiate legal action, the CBI added.

