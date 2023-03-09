Home Nation

Goa heat wave: Schools shut down at noon

"Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards," the IMD said.

Published: 09th March 2023 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

As Mercury rose in the city on Tuesday, two girls quench their thirst at Kathipara Urban Square. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Schools conducted classes only till 12 noon on Thursday in Goa due to a heat wave, an official said.

A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to which classes will end at 12 noon on Friday as well.

"Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than its normal value.

Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of heat wave over the region March 8 and 9," the IMD's Goa observatory stated.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards," the IMD added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Wave IMD Goa
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp