Maharashtra budget: Paddy farmers to get Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday. This reportedly marks the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-government after it came to power, toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government.

Focus seems to have been given to the agricultural sector in the wake of protests by recent protests by onion and cotton growers who were up in arms against the Centre and the State for failing to help them when the prices are plunging.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for Har ghar jal — drinking water connections to all in state. @NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) March 9, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis said that the state will finalize the fourth women's policy for the state. Various schemes announced for girls and women.

The State government is to provide premiums for farmers under PM Krishi Bima Yojna. Apart from Rs 6,000 to individual farmers from central scheme, the state promises an additional Rs 6,000. It means every eligible farmer will be entitled for Rs 12,000. Paddy-growing farmers will get Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare.

MUMBAI: Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday. This reportedly marks the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-government after it came to power, toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government. Focus seems to have been given to the agricultural sector in the wake of protests by recent protests by onion and cotton growers who were up in arms against the Centre and the State for failing to help them when the prices are plunging. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Maharashtra Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for Har ghar jal — drinking water connections to all in state. @NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) March 9, 2023 Devendra Fadnavis said that the state will finalize the fourth women's policy for the state. Various schemes announced for girls and women. The State government is to provide premiums for farmers under PM Krishi Bima Yojna. Apart from Rs 6,000 to individual farmers from central scheme, the state promises an additional Rs 6,000. It means every eligible farmer will be entitled for Rs 12,000. Paddy-growing farmers will get Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare.