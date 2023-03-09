Home Nation

Maharashtra growth rate pegged at 6.8 per cent

The debt of Maharashtra is 18.4 per cent of total GDP, while the fiscal deficit of GDP is 2.5 per cent.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent during 2022-2023 as against its earlier estimate of 12.1 per cent in 2021-22 and the advance projection is less than India’s expected growth of 7.0 per cent, according to the state economic survey report tabled in Maharashtra state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The report revealed the rise in the debt stock of Maharashtra. In 2022-23, the total debt stock of the state is Rs 6.49 lakh crore from Rs 5.72 lakh crore of last year, while the amount paid as annual interest is Rs 46,763 crore. The debt of Maharashtra is 18.4 per cent of total GDP, while the fiscal deficit of GDP is 2.5 per cent. The report stated that the agriculture and allied activities sector will grow by 10.2 per cent in 2022-23 as against the last year’s projections of 4 per cent.

The industry sector will grow by 6.1 per cent as against 11.9 per cent of last year’s projections and the services sector by 6.4 per cent as against last year’s projection of 13.2 per cent. The cause of concern is the investment in industry which has decreased compared to previous year.

As per the survey, in 2022-23, the actual investment in industrial sector was Rs 35,870 crore in 211 projects, while in 2021-22, it was Rs 2,77,635 crore in 273 projects while in 2020, it was Rs 44,180 crore in 296 projects in Maharashtra. So, in 2022, Maharashtra got less than Gujarat and Karnataka as far as investment is concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp