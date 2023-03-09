UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A man transporting cows in a truck sustained injuries after being shot at by some unidentified people in Para area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Station House Officer, Para police station, TB Singh said.

Prem Singh (50) had 13 cows in his truck and was taking them to Mainpuri, the SHO said, adding that he was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered in this regard under section 307 (attempt to muder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SHO said the reason behind the firing is not clear yet and a probe is on.

LUCKNOW: A man transporting cows in a truck sustained injuries after being shot at by some unidentified people in Para area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday, Station House Officer, Para police station, TB Singh said. Prem Singh (50) had 13 cows in his truck and was taking them to Mainpuri, the SHO said, adding that he was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An FIR has been registered in this regard under section 307 (attempt to muder) of the Indian Penal Code. The SHO said the reason behind the firing is not clear yet and a probe is on.