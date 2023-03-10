Home Nation

BRS leader Kavitha calls Congress arrogant, Jairam Ramesh asks her to worry about ED instead

The Congress shot back with its general secretary Jairam Ramesh advising her to instead worry about the Enforcement Directorate and jail.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha (L) and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. (R)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha (L) and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. (R) (Photo | EPS, NSUI Twitter)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rift in the Opposition was out in the open on Thursday after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha slammed the Congress saying it had been reduced to a big regional party, adding it should shed arrogance and face reality. 

The Congress shot back with its general secretary Jairam Ramesh advising her to instead worry about the Enforcement Directorate and jail. “Kavitha should worry about ED and jail,” Ramesh told The New Indian Express, alluding to her consent to appear before the federal probe agency on Saturday for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, however, urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to send party representatives to the protest she is scheduled to hold on Friday at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming session of Parliament. While over 6,000 people are expected to participate, 18 political parties will join Friday’s protest.

Kavitha said the Congress should ‘understand the ground reality’ and join hands with strong regional parties to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Congress is no longer a national party but just a big regional party. It should shed its arrogance,” she said. She, however, hailed former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament in 2010. “Though it was a coalition government, Soniaji got the bill to the Rajya Sabha,” said Kavitha.

