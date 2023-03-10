Home Nation

Central Madhya Pradesh worst hit from hailstorm

According to initial reports  that due to the unseasonal rain coupled with hailstorm and high-velocity winds on March 6 evening,

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: While the state government’s field staff carries out a survey to ascertain the damage to standing and harvested Rabi crops by the recent spell of unseasonal rain and hailstorm in central and western Madhya Pradesh, preliminary information suggests that Vidisha and Rajgarh districts of central MP could’ve been the worst hit.

According to initial reports that due to the unseasonal rain coupled with hailstorm and high-velocity winds on March 6 evening, both standing wheat, moong and mustard as well as the harvested Rabi crop, particularly in the Sironj area of Vidisha district could’ve been ravaged. Many parts of central, western and southwestern MP were affected.

