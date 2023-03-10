Home Nation

The state government received 42,94,350 handwritten essays on Ahom general Lachit Barphukan during the year-long 400th birth anniversary celebrations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities.

GUWAHATI:  The largest number of handwritten notes on a common purpose has earned Assam a place in Guinness World Records. The state government received 42,94,350 handwritten essays on Ahom general Lachit Barphukan during the year-long 400th birth anniversary celebrations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities.

“Assam again enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. This is special, as 42.9 lakh handwritten notes on Lachit Barphukan are recognised as the world’s largest online photo album. I salute our youngsters for having shown their affection for the legendary general,” Sarma tweeted.

Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary was launched by former President Ramnath Kovind from Guwahati in February last year. The occasion was celebrated in Delhi. To pay tribute to the commander, the government made an appeal to people to write essays on him as part of the celebrations.

The essays were written by people from Assam and beyond. The government received over 57 lakh essays but the authorities considered only the handwritten ones. Barphukan is known for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat which thwarted an invasion by the Mughals who were led by Ram Singh.
 

Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

