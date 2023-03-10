Holi: Unholy day for women in Delhi; foreign national harassed, groped by ruffians

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A video of a woman, probably a native of Japan, went viral on social media in which a gang could be seen groping and forcefully applying colours on her face and body.

In a 24-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media, the woman could be seen yelling at at least 5-6 ruffians who forcefully smeared her with colours. A man even smashed an egg on her head while another used blue-coloured foam spray to paint her body.

If that was not enough, the apparently youngest in the gang, slapped the woman on her backside. In the end when she finally managed to get rid of them and was trying to walk away, one of them tried to stop her again but she saved herself by lifting her hand as if to slap him.

In a bid to escape from this physical harassment, the woman could be heard repeatedly saying "Bye Bye". Pertinent to mention here that this newspaper could not independently check the veracity of the video.

However, the Delhi Police said they have taken cognizance of the said video being circulated over social media. "Prima-facie, on the basis of landmarks seen in the video, it seems that the video pertains to Paharganj, however, it is being verified on ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old one," a senior Delhi Police official said.

He said that no complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received at Paharganj police station. Still, the local police sent an Email to the Japanese embassy requesting for help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident.

"Senior police officials have also been asked to collect the details of Japanese foreigners staying in the area and to establish the identity of the boys seen in the video through beat and division officers and local intelligence," the official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal described as "disturbing" videos of foreign nationals being sexually harassed by ruffians on the occasion of Holi festival.

"I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" she said.

