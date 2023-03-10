PM Albanese visits INS Vikrant, says Australia to host Exercise Malabar

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reflecting the ascent in India-Australia ties Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday was accorded the guard of honour as the first foreign dignitary onboard the recently commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Australian PM, who is on an official visit to India, was received onboard INS Vikrant by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Prime Minister Albanese in a statement said, "I am honoured to be here today on the newly-commissioned, Indian-designed and manufactured INS Vikrant at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. My visit reflects my government’s commitment to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

"I am pleased to announce formally, aboard the magnificent INS Vikrant, that later this year Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time and India will, also for the first time, participate in Australia's Talisman Sabre exercise," he said.

Both countries have been unanimous with regards to the situation in the indo-pacific region.

The Australian leader said, "A partnership that is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together. For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity."

Adding that both countries "depend on free and open access to sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific for our trade and economic wellbeing," Albanese said, "we share an unwavering commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and ensuring the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive and prosperous."

There has been a rise in military engagements between the two countries.

Albanese added that 2023 will be "busier than ever" for our defence cooperation. "More important than these statistics is the sheer complexity and high-end nature of our military engagements, which is unprecedented," he said.

INS Vikrant Commissioned in September 2022, is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. With 76 per cent indigenous content, it is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.

The ship is designed for a crew of around 1,600 including women officers and sailors. The ship is capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

NEW DELHI: Reflecting the ascent in India-Australia ties Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday was accorded the guard of honour as the first foreign dignitary onboard the recently commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Australian PM, who is on an official visit to India, was received onboard INS Vikrant by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. Prime Minister Albanese in a statement said, "I am honoured to be here today on the newly-commissioned, Indian-designed and manufactured INS Vikrant at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. My visit reflects my government’s commitment to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "I am pleased to announce formally, aboard the magnificent INS Vikrant, that later this year Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time and India will, also for the first time, participate in Australia's Talisman Sabre exercise," he said. Both countries have been unanimous with regards to the situation in the indo-pacific region. The Australian leader said, "A partnership that is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together. For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity." Adding that both countries "depend on free and open access to sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific for our trade and economic wellbeing," Albanese said, "we share an unwavering commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and ensuring the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive and prosperous." There has been a rise in military engagements between the two countries. Albanese added that 2023 will be "busier than ever" for our defence cooperation. "More important than these statistics is the sheer complexity and high-end nature of our military engagements, which is unprecedented," he said. INS Vikrant Commissioned in September 2022, is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. With 76 per cent indigenous content, it is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. The ship is designed for a crew of around 1,600 including women officers and sailors. The ship is capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).