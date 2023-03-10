Home Nation

PM Albanese visits INS Vikrant, says Australia to host Exercise Malabar

Speaking onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, he also said that India will for the first time participate in Australia's multinational Talisman Sabre exercise.

Published: 10th March 2023 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese climbs inside the cockpit of LCA onboard INS Vikrant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reflecting the ascent in India-Australia ties Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday was accorded the guard of honour as the first foreign dignitary onboard the recently commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.    

The Australian PM, who is on an official visit to India, was received onboard INS Vikrant by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Prime Minister Albanese in a statement said, "I am honoured to be here today on the newly-commissioned, Indian-designed and manufactured INS Vikrant at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. My visit reflects my government’s commitment to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

"I am pleased to announce formally, aboard the magnificent INS Vikrant, that later this year Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time and India will, also for the first time, participate in Australia's Talisman Sabre exercise," he said.

Both countries have been unanimous with regards to the situation in the indo-pacific region.

The Australian leader said, "A partnership that is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together. For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity."

Adding that both countries "depend on free and open access to sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific for our trade and economic wellbeing," Albanese said, "we share an unwavering commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and ensuring the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive and prosperous."

There has been a rise in military engagements between the two countries.

Albanese added that 2023 will be "busier than ever" for our defence cooperation. "More important than these statistics is the sheer complexity and high-end nature of our military engagements, which is unprecedented," he said.

INS Vikrant Commissioned in September 2022, is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. With 76 per cent indigenous content, it is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.

The ship is designed for a crew of around 1,600 including women officers and sailors. The ship is capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony Albanese Indo Australia Ties Defence India Australia
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp