Water level dips in Uttarakhand rivers amid rising power issues

Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (UJVNL) has reported a decline in power generation in the state due to low water levels in various rivers.

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (UJVNL) has reported a decline in power generation in the state due to low water levels in various rivers. It is only early March, and the distribution and transmission company Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) is concerned about the arrangements for the impending Char Dham Yatra and the tourism season.

UPCL officials said such an increase in demand for power was felt in the month of April, but this year the situation has been influenced by the unusual rise in temperatures. According to a 2020 report by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, rising temperatures in the hills are affecting the glaciers, causing these glaciers to melt.

Sources in the power corporation said it has received only 80 lakh units of electricity from UJVNL in the last six days. In the first week of March, the daily consumption of electricity in the state has been about 3 crore 90 lakh units. Of these, 72 lakh units came from the Central government. However, the state’s own production has decreased. Last week, it came down by 20 lakh units.

Sandeep Singhal, managing director of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam, said, “We have achieved the annual power generation target, and there has been better generation relative to the target. Due to the closure of the Ramganga project in UP from March 1, we could not get 20 lakh units of supply. Uttar Pradesh operates this project as per its needs. UPCL is facing the market again and in some places there is a power cut suddenly.” 

