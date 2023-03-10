Women judge blackmailed with morphed pic, asked to cough up Rs 20 lakh in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A woman judge in Jaipur became a victim of a blackmailing attempt through her morphed and obscene photos. The suspect brazenly reached the court to blackmail the judge where he got an envelope handed over to the judge by a stenographer, police said. The judge lodged an FIR on Feb 28, but the police are yet to make any arrests.

The envelope was allegedly sent on February 7 and contained a demand for Rs 20 lakh with edited objectionable pictures of the judge. The suspect also threatened the judge to “ruin her life” if the money was not given.

Initially, the judge ignored the threat. The culprit then sent a similar threatening parcel to her residence on February 27. The blackmailer allegedly downloaded the photographs of the judge from her social media accounts and morphed them.

The judge finally got the FIR registered. In her complaint, she said an unknown person told the court stenographer that the parcel had come from her children’s school. In the FIR, the judge says that on February 7, while she was in her court chamber, her steno brought her a parcel. An unknown man told the steno that he worked in the school where the judge’s children studied. When the steno enquired about his name, he left in a hurry.

According to the FIR lodged by the judge, the parcel contained sweets and her doctored photos. In a letter to the judge, the blackmailer threatened to make the photos public and wrote, “Be ready with 20 lakh rupees, otherwise we will ruin you and your family.”

The FIR states that another parcel containing similar items was sent to the judge’s residence 20 days later. When the accused sent the first parcel, a youth was seen on CCTV giving it to the judge’s chamber.

Probe on, no arrest made so far

Demanding J20 lakh from the judge, the suspect threatened to make the morphed photographs public in case the money was not paid promptly. The case was reported about 10 days ago but the police are yet to make any arrest, saying a probe is on.

