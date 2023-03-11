Home Nation

ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana resigns from agency

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advocate Nitesh Rana on Saturday resigned as the special public prosecutor of the Enforcement Directorate, citing personal reasons.

As a special public prosecutor since 2015, Rana represented the federal agency in several high-profile cases, including those against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader D K Shivakumar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family, TMC leader Abhishek Banarjee, and Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Rana said his office will inform the court about the situation till the time some arrangements are made by the Enforcement Directorate.

He represented the agency in matters such as the Jammu and Kashmir terror finding case against the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and in cases against terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin.

He also represented the agency in high-profile matters such as the Air India "scam", money laundering cases against Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Bhushan Power and Steel, Ranbaxy-Religare fraud, Sterling Biotech scam and the West Bengal cattle smuggling case. The Forbes Magazine selected Rana in its "Legal Powerlist of 2020".

Rana, 44, also represented the ED in court in the United Kingdom in money laundering probe-related proceedings.

