Farooq Abdullah convenes all party meet on March 11 to discuss imposition of property tax

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three-time former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened an All Party Meeting (APM) in Srinagar on Saturday to discuss the issue confronting Jammu and Kashmir, including the imposition of property tax and hiring of black-listed agency Aptech for conducting recruitment process by J&K Government and evolve a joint strategy to oppose the government.

Abdullah, who returned from Saudi Arabia, convened the APM at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday at 3 pm. Barring BJP, all political parties in J&K have been invited to the APM, Abdullah said. The APM, according to sources, besides discussing all key issues confronting J&K, will also discuss the ongoing anti-encroachment drive launched by the government to retrieve encroached state, grazing and Roshni land Act.

The job aspirants are protesting across J&K against the hiring of Aptech by J&K government to conduct the recruitment process. Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar today that don’t know how many parties will attend the APM.

“Whatever we decide and agree on in the APM, the media will be briefed about it after the meeting,” he said. This will be the second APM called by Abdullah in J&K last seven months. Earlier, in August 2022, he had called an APM in Jammu to discuss the granting of voting rights to non-locals. The APM was attended by many political parties.

