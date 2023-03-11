Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah convenes all party meet on March 11 to discuss imposition of property tax

“Whatever we decide and agree on in the APM, the media will be briefed about it after the meeting,” he said. This will be the second APM called by Abdullah in J&K last seven months.

Published: 11th March 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Three-time former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened an All Party Meeting (APM) in Srinagar on Saturday to discuss the issue confronting Jammu and Kashmir, including the imposition of property tax and hiring of black-listed agency Aptech for conducting recruitment process by J&K Government and evolve a joint strategy to oppose the government.

Abdullah, who returned from Saudi Arabia, convened the APM at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday at 3 pm. Barring BJP, all political parties in J&K have been invited to the APM, Abdullah said. The APM, according to sources, besides discussing all key issues confronting J&K, will also discuss the ongoing anti-encroachment drive launched by the government to retrieve encroached state, grazing and Roshni land Act.

The job aspirants are protesting across J&K against the hiring of Aptech by J&K government to conduct the recruitment process. Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar today that don’t know how many parties will attend the APM. 

“Whatever we decide and agree on in the APM, the media will be briefed about it after the meeting,” he said. This will be the second APM called by Abdullah in J&K last seven months. Earlier, in August 2022, he had called an APM in Jammu to discuss the granting of voting rights to non-locals. The APM was attended by many political parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah All Party Meeting
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp