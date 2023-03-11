Indo-Tibetan Border Police rescues seven people from a gorge in Uttarakhand

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a timely response, seven people were rescued on Friday by the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from a gorge in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

“A car was reported falling from a road bend ahead of Mussoorie lake, near Bhatta village, around 11:50 a.m. today,” ITBP said in a statement.

The ITBP personnel took all the injured out of the gorge and gave them first aid. They were shifted to a local hospital. “The medical condition of the three rescued is critical, ITBP said.

The rescued included two women and a child, along with four males. The car fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge after it rolled many times over. The team from the ITBP Academy in Mussoorie rushed to the accident site and carried out the rescue operation with the help of the local police and villagers.

The border guarding force is known for its expertise in mountain rescue operations and has 8 Regional Response Centres in the Himalayan region to carry out relief and rescue operations whenever disaster-like situations happen.

The ITBP was raised in 1962. At present, it guards 3,488 km-long India-China border ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Besides, the Force also has important roles in many internal security duties and operations against the Left wing extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Most ITBP’s Border Outposts are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft where temperatures can drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius in extreme winters. The force, also known as ‘Sentinels of the Himalayas’ the ITBP carries out numerous difficult mountain rescue operations every year in the Himalayas. The ITBP has 56 service battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and seven logistics facilities.

