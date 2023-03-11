Lalu Prasad furious over pregnant daughter-in-law’s harassment during ED raids

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of keeping his pregnant daughter-in-law sitting for 15 hours during the agency's raids in connection to the land-for-jobs scam at his son, Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi residence.

Taking to his official Twitter account to make the allegation, Lalu said, “My ideological fight against Sangh (RSS) and BJP has been in the past and will continue. I have not knuckled down before it and my family and none of my family members will not before your (BJP) politics.”

हमने आपातकाल का काला दौर भी देखा है। हमने वह लड़ाई भी लड़ी थी। आधारहीन प्रतिशोधात्मक मामलों में आज मेरी बेटियों, नन्हें-मुन्ने नातियों और गर्भवती पुत्रवधु को भाजपाई ED ने 15 घंटों से बैठा रखा है। क्या इतने निम्नस्तर पर उतर कर बीजेपी हमसे राजनीतिक लड़ाई लड़ेंगी? March 10, 2023

RJD chief wrote , “I have seen the black phase of the emergency too. I have fought against it. ED under the influence of BJP has kept my daughters, small grandchildren and pregnant daughter-in-law sitting for 15 hours in baseless and vindictive cases. Whether BJP will stoop so low to fight a political battle

against me?,” he asked.

Extending his support to Lalu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has kept ED sitting in the residence of Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for 14 hours. His (Tejashwi) wife and sisters are being tormented. The Modi government did not show humanity

towards Lalu Ji who is old and sick. Now, we are unable to keep our head above

water.”

पिछले 14 घंटे से मोदी जी ने बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री @yadavtejashwi के घर पर ED बैठा रखी है।



उनकी गर्भवती पत्नी और बहनें को सताया जा रहा है। @laluprasadrjd जी बुजुर्ग हैं, बीमार हैं, तब भी मोदी सरकार ने उनके प्रति मानवता नहीं दिखाई।



अब पानी सिर के ऊपर से चला गया है। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 10, 2023

Congress president said, “Modi government is making a mean attempt to destroy democracy by misusing ED-CBI against the opposition leaders. Where were these central agencies when fugitives had fled from the country with crores of rupees. When the value of the dearest friend (Param Mitra)'s assets touched sky, why probe is not done? People will give a befitting reply to this dictatorship.”

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of keeping his pregnant daughter-in-law sitting for 15 hours during the agency's raids in connection to the land-for-jobs scam at his son, Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi residence. Taking to his official Twitter account to make the allegation, Lalu said, “My ideological fight against Sangh (RSS) and BJP has been in the past and will continue. I have not knuckled down before it and my family and none of my family members will not before your (BJP) politics.” हमने आपातकाल का काला दौर भी देखा है। हमने वह लड़ाई भी लड़ी थी। आधारहीन प्रतिशोधात्मक मामलों में आज मेरी बेटियों, नन्हें-मुन्ने नातियों और गर्भवती पुत्रवधु को भाजपाई ED ने 15 घंटों से बैठा रखा है। क्या इतने निम्नस्तर पर उतर कर बीजेपी हमसे राजनीतिक लड़ाई लड़ेंगी?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 10, 2023 RJD chief wrote , “I have seen the black phase of the emergency too. I have fought against it. ED under the influence of BJP has kept my daughters, small grandchildren and pregnant daughter-in-law sitting for 15 hours in baseless and vindictive cases. Whether BJP will stoop so low to fight a political battle against me?,” he asked. Extending his support to Lalu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has kept ED sitting in the residence of Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for 14 hours. His (Tejashwi) wife and sisters are being tormented. The Modi government did not show humanity towards Lalu Ji who is old and sick. Now, we are unable to keep our head above water.” पिछले 14 घंटे से मोदी जी ने बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री @yadavtejashwi के घर पर ED बैठा रखी है। उनकी गर्भवती पत्नी और बहनें को सताया जा रहा है। @laluprasadrjd जी बुजुर्ग हैं, बीमार हैं, तब भी मोदी सरकार ने उनके प्रति मानवता नहीं दिखाई। अब पानी सिर के ऊपर से चला गया है। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 10, 2023 Congress president said, “Modi government is making a mean attempt to destroy democracy by misusing ED-CBI against the opposition leaders. Where were these central agencies when fugitives had fled from the country with crores of rupees. When the value of the dearest friend (Param Mitra)'s assets touched sky, why probe is not done? People will give a befitting reply to this dictatorship.”