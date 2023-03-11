Home Nation

Lalu Prasad furious over pregnant daughter-in-law’s harassment during ED raids

'Have seen the black phase of the emergency too', says the RJD chief who has vowed not to knuckle down before the BJP.

Published: 11th March 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of keeping his pregnant daughter-in-law sitting for 15 hours during the agency's raids in connection to the land-for-jobs scam at his son, Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi residence.

Taking to his official Twitter account to make the allegation, Lalu said, “My ideological fight against Sangh (RSS) and BJP has been in the past and will continue. I have not knuckled down before it and my family and none of my family members will not before your (BJP) politics.”

RJD chief wrote , “I have seen the black phase of the emergency too. I have fought against it. ED under the influence of BJP has kept my daughters, small grandchildren and pregnant daughter-in-law sitting for 15 hours in baseless and vindictive cases. Whether BJP will stoop so low to fight a political battle
against me?,” he asked.

Extending his support to Lalu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has kept ED sitting in the residence of Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for 14 hours. His (Tejashwi) wife and sisters are being tormented. The Modi government did not show humanity
towards Lalu Ji who is old and sick. Now, we are unable to keep our head above
water.”

Congress president said, “Modi government is making a mean attempt to destroy democracy by misusing ED-CBI against the opposition leaders. Where were these central agencies when fugitives had fled from the country with crores of rupees. When the value of the dearest friend (Param Mitra)'s assets touched sky, why probe is not done? People will give a befitting reply to this dictatorship.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Land-for-jobs scam Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp