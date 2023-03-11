Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: Ex-education minister to be appointed as Congress president

Former education minister and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad, who belongs to SC community, is likely to be appointed as Mumbai Congress president in place of the incumbent president Bhai Jagtap.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:00 AM

Former Maharashtra education minister and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad.

Former Maharashtra education minister and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad. (Photo | Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

After Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took rein of All India Congress Party (AICC), the speculation in political circles is that the former education minister and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad, who belongs to SC community, is likely to be appointed as Mumbai Congress president in place of the incumbent president Bhai Jagtap. If this happens, then another Dalit Congress MLA Nitin Raut who was eyeing the Maharashtra Congress president position, may not find the place. Two Dalits cannot be appointed as head of party units. Either the OBC or Maratha face will be given the responsibility in state.

MVA to replicate its Kasaba-win in state
The confidence of Maha Vikas Aghadi has been boosted after its major victory in Kasba Peth by-election. Congress candidate Ravindra Dhanghekar won in Kasba Peth against BJP nominees in RSS BJP dominated area after 30 years of drought in Kasba Peth. MVA has decided to replicate ‘Kasabha Peth’ as a template across the state, focusing on consolidating the cadre and smooth transfer of votes resulting in victory for the MVA candidate. MVA top leadership has decided to tour across the state together and address the joint rallies.

Maharashtra turning digital slowly
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the finance minister, used the tablet to read the state annual budget 2022-23. This time, reporters and MLA/MLCs were given PDFs of the Economic Survey report 2022-23 and the state annual budget. nlike other years, pen drives was hardly shared with the reporters. Earlier, along with the physical copy of the survey reports and budget, the pen drives or CDs were also shared with the reporters. However,  this year, this duel practice has been stopped and only PDFs were given as part of e-governance initiative.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

