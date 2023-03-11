RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha to prepare roadmap; three-day long meet in Haryana

Home Nation

National publicity in-charge of RSS Sunil Ambekar on Friday said BJP national president J P Nadda and national general secretary  B L Santhosh would be attending the meet. 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national president J P Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will be among the most prominent persons in attendance at this year’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meet of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sabha (RSS).

The three-day-long RSS meet from March 12 to 14 at Samalkha village in Haryana’s Panipat district. RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and other top-level functionaries are expected to be in attendance. National publicity in-charge of RSS Sunil Ambekar on Friday said BJP national president J P Nadda and national general secretary  B L Santhosh would be attending the meet. 

Top functionaries of VHP, Mazdoor Sangh and  Vidha Bharati will also be attending the meet. More than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will deliberate upon various issues and discuss as how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate people to perform their duties and make them self-reliant.

“At this meet, works done in the previous year would also be reviewed and a plan of Sangh for 2023-24 will also be prepared after wider deliberations,” he said. He added that a select number of office-bearers of 34 different organisations-which are directly or indirectly associated with the RSS ideology will also be attending the three-day annual meet of Sangh.

Before the start of the long meet, there will be a meeting of RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (RSS national executive) at the same venue to deliberate on the prevailing situation in the country and recommend various agendas for further wider discussions in the Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the RSS. Nearly 1,400 Sangh workers from all states will assemble in Panipat to participate in the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting.

