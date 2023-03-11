Safety concern: Hotels to house PM Package Pandit employees returning to duties after strike
Published: 11th March 2023 10:51 AM | Last Updated: 11th March 2023 10:51 AM
SRINAGAR: With the PM Package Pandit employees returning to their duties in the Valley after nine months of strike, the government has decided to lodge them in hotels to ensure their security and 1,000 hotel rooms have been identified in Srinagar for their accommodation.
The employees, who were on strike since May 12 last year after killing of a Pandit employee Rahul Bhat by militants in central Kashmir, suspended their strike last week. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has directed the officials to frame the criteria for allotment of accommodation to married and unmarried Pandit employees.
However, Ranjan Jotshi vice president of All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir is not impressed saying the administration wants to provide them accommodation in hotels on a pattern of room sharing. “They must have separate rooms. How can families and couples live in a shared room?” he said.