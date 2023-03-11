Scientists warn farmers of pest attack on wheat crop

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A blend of unseasonal rain and soaring heat is posing a serious threat of pest attack on wheat crops in the North-West and North regions, including the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Scientists have warned of an increased possibility of pest attacks-- Brown Rust, Powdery Mildew and Aphids – in the coming weeks.

The government has issued an advisory after consultations with scientists in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Plants pathologists and state agriculture department officials on March 9.

In the first week of March, scientists at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research had stated that temperature was favourable for wheat crops in the growing regions, and there was a negligible chance of pest attacks, including Yellow Rust.

The situation, however, changed within a week. In its latest advisory, scientists have warned of pest attacks, especially fungal diseases, which would possibly reduce the yield and quality of grains. The current advisory is based on the rising average weekly temperature. There is a difference in the average temperature of almost 1°C of the range of temperatures.

The rise in temperature and possible rain and hailstorms due to western disturbances will create a conducive condition for pests. The Brown Rust infection in green leaf areas reduces the photosynthesis rate needed for grain fill and increases the transpiration rate to cause drought susceptibility.

Brown Rust causes a reduction in the weight of grain and also shrivels it, which affects the quality and quantity of grains. “Mild infection of Brown Rust might reduce yield by 15 per cent, but severe infections can reduce yield by up to 40% in a field,” said a scientist at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research.

In its latest outlook, the United State Department of Agriculture has reduced India’s wheat production by around 4 per cent. Powdery mildew – a fungal leaf disease that reduces yield and grain quality – may attack crops in higher hills-- Jammu and Himachal Pradesh region.

Scientists also advised farmers to be watchful of Leaf Aphids (Chepa) – small sap-sucking insects. Its number should not be increased to a threshold level. A private weather forecasting agency Skymet said that crop damage is expected due to unseasonal rains in the form of hailstorms or thunderstorms in the coming week. “It is an urgent need to timely warn the farmers across the country against this natural phenomenon so that the essential crops can be saved from danger,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a pvt forecaster.

NEW DELHI: A blend of unseasonal rain and soaring heat is posing a serious threat of pest attack on wheat crops in the North-West and North regions, including the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Scientists have warned of an increased possibility of pest attacks-- Brown Rust, Powdery Mildew and Aphids – in the coming weeks. The government has issued an advisory after consultations with scientists in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Plants pathologists and state agriculture department officials on March 9.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the first week of March, scientists at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research had stated that temperature was favourable for wheat crops in the growing regions, and there was a negligible chance of pest attacks, including Yellow Rust. The situation, however, changed within a week. In its latest advisory, scientists have warned of pest attacks, especially fungal diseases, which would possibly reduce the yield and quality of grains. The current advisory is based on the rising average weekly temperature. There is a difference in the average temperature of almost 1°C of the range of temperatures. The rise in temperature and possible rain and hailstorms due to western disturbances will create a conducive condition for pests. The Brown Rust infection in green leaf areas reduces the photosynthesis rate needed for grain fill and increases the transpiration rate to cause drought susceptibility. Brown Rust causes a reduction in the weight of grain and also shrivels it, which affects the quality and quantity of grains. “Mild infection of Brown Rust might reduce yield by 15 per cent, but severe infections can reduce yield by up to 40% in a field,” said a scientist at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research. In its latest outlook, the United State Department of Agriculture has reduced India’s wheat production by around 4 per cent. Powdery mildew – a fungal leaf disease that reduces yield and grain quality – may attack crops in higher hills-- Jammu and Himachal Pradesh region. Scientists also advised farmers to be watchful of Leaf Aphids (Chepa) – small sap-sucking insects. Its number should not be increased to a threshold level. A private weather forecasting agency Skymet said that crop damage is expected due to unseasonal rains in the form of hailstorms or thunderstorms in the coming week. “It is an urgent need to timely warn the farmers across the country against this natural phenomenon so that the essential crops can be saved from danger,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a pvt forecaster.