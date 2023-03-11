Smart schools' way to transform kids’ lives: Amit Shah hails NEP

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Explaining the significance of the new education policy (NEP), Home Minister Amit Shah said that “smart school is not just a concept but a way to transform the lives of children. There will definitely be a qualitative change in the education of children through these schools”.

“PM Narendra Modi has introduced the concept of smart schools in the new education policy, which aims to provide a platform to the talent in children at the primary education level itself so that they can develop holistically,” Shah said

Shah virtually inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 154 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. He also spoke at an event co-hosted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). He paid tribute to Shivaji, Savitribai Fule, and Jyotiba on this occasion.

Shah stated that “the day is significant in many ways because according to ‘Hindu tithi’, it is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who established a new definition of self-respect in the country based on Swaraj, Swadharma, and Swabhasha.”

Shah claimed that at the age of 15, Shivaji Maharaj built a Hindu empire with tenacity against the Mughal rulers. He added that it was also the death anniversary of Savitribai Phule, who prioritised women’s education in order to empower them.

He said that the Gujarat double-engine government has resolved that no one should be homeless. “My (Lok Sabha) constituency of Gandhinagar was already developed before I became an MP there. However, the PM says that we have to do our best in every sector,” the minister said, adding that all parliamentarians need to work for the development of their respective constituencies. A new flyover at Sanathal in Ahmedabad was inaugurated.

