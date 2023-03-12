Bhopal cop's body discovered on railway track; wife, toddler son found dead at home

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A young police sub-inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a railway track in the city's Misrod area on Saturday. A few hours later, the blood-stained bodies of his wife and toddler son were discovered inside the deceased policeman's house.

Police officials suspect that the sub-inspector Suresh Khanguda (32) might have thrown himself under a train after taking the lives of his wife Krishna (28) and son Ivan, who would have turned two on March 17.

The disfigured body of the young Suresh Khanguda — who was posted in the special branch at the police headquarters — was found on railway tracks in the Misrod area around 3 am on Saturday. His body was later identified with the help of his motorbike which was found close to the railway tracks. The cop, who hailed from Agar Malwa, had joined the police force in 2017.

When police officials went to his house on Saturday morning, they found that the doors had been locked from the outside while the sound of television could be heard from the inside. Upon breaking open the door, police officials were shocked by seeing the blood-stained bodies of Suresh's wife Krishna and the couple's son Ivan in separate rooms.

A meat-cutting knife lying was also recovered at the site of the incident. Police officials suspect that Khanguda may have killed Krishna and Iva with the weapon and then proceeded to take his own life.

Those having suicidal thoughts shall call Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

