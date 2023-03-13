Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid raids and investigations being carried out by the National Investigation Agency, on activities linked to terror modules and radicalisation and the Ministry of home affairs have directed police heads of state and union territories to draw up a list of fugitives and operative who names have surfaced in investigations to keep a strict vigil on the social media platforms which are being used by these criminals backed by Pakistan to mobilise and influence impressionable Indian youths to indulge in anti-India activities.

According to sources in the ministry, earlier it was believed that these activities were only restricted to the region of J&K but raids and crackdown have revealed that radicalisation is a rampant activity spread across in polets or more than 20 Indian states with social media platforms including whatsapp telegrams being used by handles and local operatives using Pak-prepared literature and content.

The fact that Pak handles playing an active role in radicalising Indian youth – and also motivating them to join militant groups supported like LeT and JeM - came to the fore in one of the recent chargesheets filed by NIA In Patna. The NIA alleged that the accused Danish was the admin of WhatsApp group 'Ghazwa E Hind' created by a Pakistani national namely Zain, and had added many people from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with an intention to radicalize them and to constitute them into sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities.

Danish had created the said 'Ghazwa E Hind' group on different social media platforms viz WhatsApp, Telegram, and Bip Messenger.

Also in a recent case presently under further investigation by NIA– that raises concerns - a Delhi based tout, who has been securing visa for Indian technicians and labourers seeking work permits to Islamic countries were misusing their aadhar cards to procure secure SIM cards, details of which were being passed on to Pak handles, to circulate caustic literature and videos aimed at radicalising India youth. “The tout secured new numbers -based on documents of visa applicants - without their knowledge of course - and helped Pak handles get whatsapp activated on their handsets and devices by passing on the verification codes,” an official said.

Also a recent arrest of Abdul Khaleem and three of his associates in February by a special investigation team probing the Hyderabad terror case has revealed that the accused has been involved in various cases of anti-India activities including terror funding, activating sleeper cells and also providing support for radicalization activities. While investigations are on it has been found that the accused have been in touch with Siddique Bin Osman and Farhatullah Ghori, suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who fled to Pakistan from here.

NEW DELHI: Amid raids and investigations being carried out by the National Investigation Agency, on activities linked to terror modules and radicalisation and the Ministry of home affairs have directed police heads of state and union territories to draw up a list of fugitives and operative who names have surfaced in investigations to keep a strict vigil on the social media platforms which are being used by these criminals backed by Pakistan to mobilise and influence impressionable Indian youths to indulge in anti-India activities. According to sources in the ministry, earlier it was believed that these activities were only restricted to the region of J&K but raids and crackdown have revealed that radicalisation is a rampant activity spread across in polets or more than 20 Indian states with social media platforms including whatsapp telegrams being used by handles and local operatives using Pak-prepared literature and content. The fact that Pak handles playing an active role in radicalising Indian youth – and also motivating them to join militant groups supported like LeT and JeM - came to the fore in one of the recent chargesheets filed by NIA In Patna. The NIA alleged that the accused Danish was the admin of WhatsApp group 'Ghazwa E Hind' created by a Pakistani national namely Zain, and had added many people from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with an intention to radicalize them and to constitute them into sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Danish had created the said 'Ghazwa E Hind' group on different social media platforms viz WhatsApp, Telegram, and Bip Messenger. Also in a recent case presently under further investigation by NIA– that raises concerns - a Delhi based tout, who has been securing visa for Indian technicians and labourers seeking work permits to Islamic countries were misusing their aadhar cards to procure secure SIM cards, details of which were being passed on to Pak handles, to circulate caustic literature and videos aimed at radicalising India youth. “The tout secured new numbers -based on documents of visa applicants - without their knowledge of course - and helped Pak handles get whatsapp activated on their handsets and devices by passing on the verification codes,” an official said. Also a recent arrest of Abdul Khaleem and three of his associates in February by a special investigation team probing the Hyderabad terror case has revealed that the accused has been involved in various cases of anti-India activities including terror funding, activating sleeper cells and also providing support for radicalization activities. While investigations are on it has been found that the accused have been in touch with Siddique Bin Osman and Farhatullah Ghori, suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who fled to Pakistan from here.