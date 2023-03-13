Home Nation

Char Dham Yatra: Eco-tourist fee for copter pilgrims

To make Badrinath garbage-free, Char Dham pilgrims to shell out Rs 20 extra plus the fee

Published: 13th March 2023 10:11 AM

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  During the Char Dham Yatra this time, the Nagar Panchayat Badrinath will charge an eco-tourist fee as well from the helicopter operators ferrying the pilgrims to Badrinath Dham. The fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 for each flight.

Sources said the eco-tourist fee that was charged from vehicles carrying pilgrims and tourists to the Dham at the barrier at Dev Darshani will now be charged from copter companies from this yatra season. The Nagar Panchayat also initiated action to revise the fee.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Joshimath Kumkum Joshi, the officer in charge of Nagar Panchayat Badrinath, told this newspaper: “This time, the eco-tax has been revised in Badrinath Dham. Vehicles as well as helicopter companies will also be charged a tourist fee of Rs 1,000 per trip. The new fee will be used by the Nagar Panchayat on environment and tourism development at its own level.”

On the lines of Mussoorie, Nagar Panchayat Badrinath will also spend 25% of the eco-tourist fee on the winter carnival at Dham. Sunil Purohit, executive officer of Nagar Panchayat, said: “Just like the winter carnival in Mussoorie with eco-tourist fees, the winter carnival will also be organized in Badrinath Dham.”

“Under the plan to make Badrinath Dham garbage-free, pilgrims will be charged an additional Rs 20 along with an eco-tourist fee, in return for which they will be given a bag,” said Yogendra Singh, chief executive officer of Badri Kedar Temple Committee. Pilgrims can leave with whatever garbage they carried until they stay at the dham. The trash will be kept in a bag and placed on the barrier at the time of departure, on which the nagar panchayat staff will return `20 taken from them. With this, the dham can be kept plastic and garbage free.

Last time the total number of Chardham pilgrims was 46,81,131, including 17,60,449 pilgrims in Badrinath, 33,23,927 pilgrims who reached Kedarnath, 1110204 reached Gangotri and Yamunotri as well as 247,000 pilgrims who reached Sri Hemkunt Sahib.

The challenges before the government regarding this year’s Chardham Yatra are huge considering the Joshimath land submergence, on which the government will primarily focus on the safety of the pilgrims.

