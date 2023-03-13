Guwahati Diary: Maharashtra MLA stirs hornet’s nest in Assam with 'stray dogs' remark

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Maharashtra MLA stirs hornet’s nest

The protests in Assam against Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu’s “send stray dogs to Assam” comment have continued. The Opposition parties disrupted the speech of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly. Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha demanded that the House take a resolution against Kadu. The Maharashtra legislator had allegedly suggested that the rising population of stray dogs could be checked by sending them to Assam where their meat is consumed. Animal rights activists slammed him for the “outrageous” remarks.

MLA goes to House riding bicycle, stopped

A BJP MLA had a harrowing time riding his way into the Assembly complex the other day. The security personnel stopped Terash Gowalla, who arrived riding a bicycle, after failing to recognise him. This ensued a heated exchange of words between both sides and later, a senior police officer brought the situation under control. The Duliajan MLA lodged a complaint with the speaker and demanded a probe into the incident. Stating that he has been coming to the Assembly on a bicycle for six years, he asked if the cops cannot recognise an MLA, and how they would recognise thieves.

Congress wants grand alliance, again

The Congress is working towards forming a grand alliance of smaller parties to take on the might of BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The leaders of various parties, such as CPM, CPI, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Jatiya Dal Asom, Rashtriya Janata Dal, NCP and Liberal Democratic Party, discussed the possibility of the grand alliance at a meeting in Guwahati on March 10. AIUDF, TMC and AAP were not invited to the meeting. The Congress fought the 2021 Assam elections after forming a “Mahajot” (grand alliance) with AIUDF but failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.

prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Maharashtra MLA stirs hornet’s nest The protests in Assam against Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu’s “send stray dogs to Assam” comment have continued. The Opposition parties disrupted the speech of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly. Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha demanded that the House take a resolution against Kadu. The Maharashtra legislator had allegedly suggested that the rising population of stray dogs could be checked by sending them to Assam where their meat is consumed. Animal rights activists slammed him for the “outrageous” remarks. MLA goes to House riding bicycle, stopped A BJP MLA had a harrowing time riding his way into the Assembly complex the other day. The security personnel stopped Terash Gowalla, who arrived riding a bicycle, after failing to recognise him. This ensued a heated exchange of words between both sides and later, a senior police officer brought the situation under control. The Duliajan MLA lodged a complaint with the speaker and demanded a probe into the incident. Stating that he has been coming to the Assembly on a bicycle for six years, he asked if the cops cannot recognise an MLA, and how they would recognise thieves. Congress wants grand alliance, again The Congress is working towards forming a grand alliance of smaller parties to take on the might of BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The leaders of various parties, such as CPM, CPI, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Jatiya Dal Asom, Rashtriya Janata Dal, NCP and Liberal Democratic Party, discussed the possibility of the grand alliance at a meeting in Guwahati on March 10. AIUDF, TMC and AAP were not invited to the meeting. The Congress fought the 2021 Assam elections after forming a “Mahajot” (grand alliance) with AIUDF but failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); prasanta mazumdar Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com