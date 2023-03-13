IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to emergency, passenger dies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from the national capital to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, the airline said on Monday.

According to a statement, the flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency but "unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team.

The flight was operating from Delhi to Doha in Qatar and was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan.

The airline said it was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo said in the statement.

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from the national capital to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, the airline said on Monday. According to a statement, the flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency but "unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team. The flight was operating from Delhi to Doha in Qatar and was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The airline said it was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities. "We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo said in the statement.