Khalistan link: Two arrested in MP for threatening to storm Modi stadium

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/BHOPAL: Two men have been arrested by Gujarat police from eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, in connection with a bulk video and voice message, allegedly released by a pro-Khalistan group threatening to storm the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the ongoing India-Australia cricket test match.

According to a Gujarat police official, the Ahmedabad police’s cybercrime cell traced the message’s origin to a call spoofing facility set up in MP’s Rewa district. Based on a subsequent probe, the Gujarat cops arrested two people from the Rewa district of Vindhya region on Sunday.

Prior to the India-Australia cricket match, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, a mass message urging people to stay safe at home was sent out. The message warned that a pro-Khalistan group planned to storm the cricket stadium and raise its flag. According to authorities, the message, which supposedly came from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of US headquartered-terrorist group “Sikhs for Justice,” threatened to sabotage the cricket match.

Meanwhile, reports from Bhopal said two alleged extremist religious preachers, who’ve reportedly been involved of late in instigating people against democracy, were picked up for questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths from Seoni district of southeastern Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. An NIA team accompanied by an MP police raided the residential premises of three men, including Abdul Aziz, Shoaib Khan and Akram.

Two of these men, Abdul Aziz (around 40) and Shoaib Khan (around 26) were detained by the NIA and taken for further questioning in connection with NIA’s regular case (46/2022) pertaining to experimental bomb blast and burning of the national flag by three ISIS operatives in Shivmogga in November last year.

