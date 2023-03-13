Most people have access to drinking water, says survey

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With sustained government efforts, the people’s accessibility to safe drinking water, hand washing and other sanitation facilities has improved in the country’s rural and urban areas in the last few years, says a report of the government’s National Sample Survey-2021, released this month.

The report claims that nearly 95 per cent of people living in rural and 97.2 per cent living in urban areas of the country have access to safe drinking water. The report came during a survey conducted in 2020-21. The findings point out that nearly 77.4 per cent of the total population living in rural areas and 92.7 per cent in urban areas (cities and small towns) have access to hand-washing facilities with water or soap.

The report states that around 56.3 per cent of people living in rural areas and about 76.3 per cent in urban areas have the facilities of improved sources of drinking water located within household premises. According to the report, 78.7 per cent of rural households and nearly 97.1 per cent of urban households have shared accessibility to washrooms. About 97.5 per cent of people in rural areas and 99% in urban areas have access to improved toilet facilities.

Nearly 67.8 per cent of rural people aged about 18 and above and nearly 83.7 per cent of rural people of the same age bracket were found using mobile phones with active SIM cards during the three months preceding the date of the survey 2020-21.

Amid tall claims of the government on developing road infrastructure, nearly 92.5 per cent of rural households reported the availability of all-weather roads within two km from the place of living. The report also sheds light on migration causes in the country. As per the report, employment among males has been found as the prime reason for migration with 38.7 per cent in rural areas and 56.1 per cent in urban areas.

