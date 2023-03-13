No coverage for SC/STs in new MPLADS guidelines

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that will have far-reaching consequences on the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the country, the government has modified the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which will come into effect from April 1 this year.

According to revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, it is now not mandatory for MPs to allocate 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent of the annual funds of Rs 5 crore under MPLADS for various development activities in areas predominantly inhabited by SC and ST population, respectively.

Flagging the dilution in the scheme, CPM MP John Brittas wrote to the Union government saying that the move is detrimental to the interests of the SC and ST population of the country. He also urged the government to put partisan politics aside to withdraw the modification and retain the extant provision.

According to the 2016 guidelines, “There is a greater need to develop areas inhabited by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to give special attention for infrastructure development of such areas. MPs are to recommend every year, works costing at least 15 per cent of the MPLADS entitlement for the year for areas inhabited by Scheduled Caste population and 7.5 per cent for areas inhabited by ST population.” Currently, MPLAD Scheme has been instrumental in the development of SC-ST inhabiting areas by undertaking various kinds of works like drinking water facilities, construction of roads, and street lights, among others.

As per the new guidelines: “To give due attention to the development of infrastructure in the areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it shall be advisable for Members of Parliament to recommend every year, works costing at least 15 per cent of the total MPLADS entitlement for the year for areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Caste population and at least 7.5 per cent of the total MPLADS entitlement for the year for areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribe population.”

Brittas points out that out of the 25 crore for an MP for five years under MPLADS, the mandatory allocation of 15 per cent for the SC population would come to 3.75 crore. Likewise, a 7.5 per cent allocation for the ST population would come to 1.875 crore. “The impact of the modification in the new guidelines can be scaled in the light of these statistics,” he said.

In a tweet, he said “Obligatory annual allocation of 15 per cent & 7.5 per cent to SC-ST population from MPLADS was an egalitarian and inclusive provision,” “Unfortunately that this mandatory clause got deleted in new MPLADS guidelines, detrimental to the interests of the SC/ST population,” he said, adding that the government should reverse the decision.

What the earlier policy recommended

