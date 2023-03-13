Home Nation

Oppn parties to meet at Kharge's office in Parliament ahead of 2nd phase of Budget session on Monday

The focus, however, is on the alleged misuse of probe agencies with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family facing the heat from central agencies in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Published: 13th March 2023 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi: Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders will hold a meeting on Monday morning to firm up their floor strategy for the second leg of the Budget session as they gear up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies and the Adani row.

The opposition leaders are expected to meet at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament complex at around 10 am, sources said.

The Congress MPs will gather at the Congress Parliamentary Party office before the meeting to deliberate on the party's strategy, they said.

The Congress is also set for a duel with the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK over which the saffron party's leaders have been continuously attacking the former AICC chief.

Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies to target their leaders, allegations against the Adani Group, border standoff with China, price rise and unemployment.

The Congress continues to demand a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations related to the Adani Group.

Congress MP K Suresh maintained that his party will continue to raise the Adani-Hindenburg issue as the government is yet to give a reply on the controversy.

The focus, however, is on the alleged misuse of probe agencies with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family facing the heat from central agencies in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Left parties and the DMK have also lodged strong protests against the alleged attack on the federal structure and the misuse of institutions.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has asserted that the Congress will strongly raise the issue of "misuse" of agencies.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of making "sinister attempts to kill democracy" by misusing probe agencies against opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the ED searches on the premises of Prasad's family.

The Budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6.

Parliament is meeting after a month-long recess, which allows various parliamentary panels to scrutinise allocations made in the Union Budget for different ministries.

The Trinamool Congress is set to raise in Parliament issues such as LIC and SBI's risk exposure, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and "misuse" of central agencies during the second phase of the session, its Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien had said recently.

He had said LIC's risk exposure and price rise affect the lives and savings of the common people and should be highlighted.

The TMC will also raise the issue of "political vendetta" against non-BJP-ruled states in Parliament and also question the Union government on "holding back funds for schemes such as MGNREGA", O'Brien said.

The issue of LIC and SBI's exposure to the Adani Group was raised by various opposition parties in the first leg of Parliament's Budget session which saw multiple disruptions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Opposition leaders Parliament
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp