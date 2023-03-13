Home Nation

Owaisi to launch 'Padyatra' in Bihar's Muslim dominated Seemanchal on March 18-19

Owaisi will visit Baisi-Amaur areas of Purena and some places in Kishanganj district to launch the 'Padyatra' under which leaders will interact with the common people.

Published: 13th March 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo | Martin louis, EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: After ruling grand alliance and BJP holding public meetings in Seemanchal region of the state, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will launch 'Adhikar Padyatra' (Journey on Foot for Rights) in the Muslim dominated region of the state on March 18-19, a move that may leave Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav alarmed.

Owaisi will launch Padyatra in Purnea and Kishanganj, two major towns of the Seemanchal region on March 18-19, informed state AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman. 

Owaisi will visit Baisi-Amaur areas of Purena and some places in Kishanganj district to launch the 'Padyatra' under which leaders will interact with the common people and raise the issue of alleged injustice meted out to Seemanchal region by the successive governments. His presence in Seemanchal region itself
is of great significance as the party`s electoral influence is clearly evident on the ground.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, AIMIM had surprised everybody by winning five seats. It is another matter, four AIMIM MLAs had joined RJD before Bihar chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with BJP and formed a new government with the grand alliance last August.

In the Gopalganj by-election, AIMIM`s Abdul Salam had bagged 12,212 votes while the RJD candidate was defeated by the BJP nominee by a margin of just 1,794 votes.

Even deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav conceded that the AIMIM candidate had played a role in the defeat of the RJD candidate. He has also dubbed AIMIM as ‘B’ team of BJP.

Seemanchal region of Bihar has four Lok Sabha seats and 24 assembly seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Nitish`s JD (U) had won two seats while BJP and Congress had won one seat each.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, AIMIM had contested 20 seats in the state and was successful in bagging more than 5.23 lakh votes. On the other hand, BJP had won eight seats, Congress five and JD (U) four seats in the last assembly election. RJD and CPI (ML) had won one seat each.

It is believed that AIMIM had helped BJP in winning two seats by cutting into Muslim votes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a rally in Purnea last September while the grand alliance also organised a rally at the same venue in February

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Asaduddin Owaisi Seemanchal AIMIM
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp