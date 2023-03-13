Post-Covid, Railways exceeds profit expectations

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has registered exponential growth in earnings of the passenger segment, exceeding the total earnings of last year. During the financial year of 2021-22, the Railways had earnings of Rs 33,944.39 crore from passenger services which increased to Rs 57,662.61 crore during the financial year of 2022-23.

According to sources, earnings increased after restoring all passenger trains services and proper monitoring of services by the railways to increase the earnings. “Indian Railways also registered a huge surge in the number of passengers carried in the financial year 2022-23 just because of providing safe and comfortable journeys from one place to another,” remarked a senior railway official.

He said that a total number of 5,858.39 million passengers undertook train journeys from across the country during 2022-23. “Earlier, a total of number of only 3,063.52 million passengers had travelled by trains during the financial year of 2021-22 which rose to 5,858.39 million till February 28 in 2023”, a railway official further added.

As per available data, in the unreserved passenger segment, a total of 45,180 lakh passengers booked their tickets from April 1 in 2022 to January 31 in 2023 as compared to 19,785 lakh during the same period in 2021-22 registering an increase of 128 per cent. As a result of this growth in the unreserved segment, the Railways earned Rs 11,788 crore from April 1 to January 31 in 2023 compared to Rs 2,555 crore in the same period of last year.

Sources also added that the Railways has also registered growth in automobile transportation by achieving a 69 per cent with 5,015 rakes loaded from April 1 in 2022 to February 28 in 2023. In 2021-22, the Railways had transported only 2,966 rakes of automobiles that rose to 5,015 rakes in 2022-23.

The Railways also has set a target of loading 1,475 MT of freight for earning revenue of Rs 1.65 trillion in the 2022-23. The railway sources said that 352.73 crore passengers booked tickets during April 1 and November 30 last year surpassing the record of 138.13 crore passengers who booked the tickets during the same period of last year.

Quoting the economic survey 2022-23, the railway sources said that enhanced mobility across the country and demand for faster and competitive trains will assist the growth in passenger traffic in the coming years also.

