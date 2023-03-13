Home Nation

SC says Centre can't take law in its own hands on OROP

The bench said the defence ministry's January 20 communication was completely contrary to its verdict and it cannot unilaterally say it will pay OROP arrears in four installments.

Published: 13th March 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Remarking that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) cannot take law into its own hands by issuing communication on payment of arrears of One Rank One Pension (OROP) in four instalments, the Supreme Court on Monday asked it to withdraw its January 20, 2023 notification. 

A bench also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said that it would consider the centre’s application of seeking modification of its directions issued on February 27, 2023, and March 16, 2022 
and permitting the Ministry to pay the arrears in four half-yearly installments pursuant to the Secretary withdrawing the notification. 

SC on February 27, 2023, while rebuking the Ministry for its January 20 notification had directed the concerned Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen of the Ministry of Defence to file a personal affidavit explaining the circumstances in which the unilateral decision was taken irrespective of SCs order of disbursing the funds till March 15, 2023.

Expressing displeasure with regard to the notification, CJI DY Chandrachud warned for the issuance of a contempt notice against the Secretary for the issuance of the January 20 notification. In its March 16 ruling, SC while reaffirming the centre’s OROP scheme for ex-servicemen, had directed the centre to carry out the re-fixation exercise from July 1, 2019, upon the expiry of five years in terms of the notification dated November 7. It had asked the centre to compute and pay the arrears payable to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces within three months.

The court said that it was concerned with ex-army personnel getting the pension and added that it was sad that four lakh army personnel had died while waiting for the same. “Give us a note and show us what has been done, what remains now & when will it be paid. Come up with a small note, our concern is that ex-army personnel should get... it’s also sad that 4 lakh army personnel have died. In the end, we want the money to be disbursed,” CJI remarked. 

Posting the pleas for March 20, the bench also asked the centre to file a three-page note specifying the quantum of arrears to be paid, the modalities for payment and prioritisation of disbursement, that is first to defence widows and the oldest of retirees. Laying emphasis on the fact that the government had enough money for other things, Senior Advocates Hufeza Ahmadi and Advocate Balaji Srinivasan said that the centre did not have money to pay the pensioners. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OROP One Rank One Pension armed forces Defence Ministry Supreme Court
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp