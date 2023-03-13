Home Nation

Tejashwi alleges sisters' jewellery was taken off and shown as recovery by ED

Yadav also rubbished the ED's claim of detecting proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore and alleged that "used jewellery" of his married sisters and their in-laws was photographed.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNAS: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had finished its raid at his Delhi house last week "in half an hour" but its officials stayed on at his hours awaiting "clearance from above".

Talking to reporters outside the state assembly, Yadav also rubbished the ED's claim of detecting proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore and alleged that "used jewellery" of his married sisters and their in-laws was photographed and shown as "recovery".

"Be it Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anybody else, the director who repeats the same script for these agencies must now be changed", the RJD leader said mockingly.

"We are not, like the BJP-RSS, students of entire political science. We are practitioners of real politics and have the conviction and public support to take them on. But they are scared and are trying to run away from the political battle", added Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav CBI raids
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp