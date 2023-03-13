Home Nation

Uddhav aide Sadanand Kadam’s ED custody extended

Kadam was produced before a holiday court where the 14 days custody to ED was granted for further investigations.  

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray’s faction leader Sadanand Kadam’s custody to the Enforcement Directorate has been extended for 14 days for an alleged money laundering case with Sai resort case.

Sadanand Kadam, businessman, the brother of former minister Ramdas Kadam has considered being a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab. 

Kadam was produced before a holiday court where the 14 days custody to ED was granted for further investigations.  ED in its charges stated that Uddhav faction leader Anil Parab, in connivance with Kadam, built the Sai Resort NX by investing unaccounted money. While developing Sai resort, the coastal regulation zone (CRZ)-III rules were violated. 

The central agency claimed that the value of this Sai resort land in Dapoli in Ratnagiri is around Rs 2.74 crore, and on the said land the resort valued at Rs 7.46 crore. The ED claimed the land measuring 42.14 guntas from Vibhas Sathe for consideration of Rs 1.80 crore, out of which an amount of `80 lakh was paid in cash and the cash was handed over to Sathe by Kadam on behalf of Parab.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned senior NCP leader and MLA Hasan Mushrif for questioning on Monday in a money laundering case. Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at multiple premises linked to him in January.

